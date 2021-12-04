Community holds memorial for homeless men killed in car crash under bridge

Faith leaders, homeless advocates and those who knew the men came together at Civic Center Plaza to pay their respect one last time.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego community is remembering the three homeless men killed in a tragic car crash early last month. A memorial service was held downtown Sunday afternoon near the area where they lost their lives.

Faith leaders, homeless advocates and those who knew the men all came together at Civic Center Plaza to pay their respect one last time. They sang songs, said prayers and spoke about the importance of taking care of those in need.

“If however there is a needy man among you, one of your kinsmen at any of your city gates. Do not harden your heart and shut your hand against your needy,” said Rabbi Scott Meltzer.

It’s been nearly a month since Randy Farris, Walter Jones and Rodney Diffendal died underneath a bridge near B Street and 16th. San Diego Police say 71-year-old Craig Voss veered off the street with his car, killing the three homeless men and injuring six other people. Now the community is honoring their lives.

“All of us are valued and all of us are beloved by God. These men are our homeless brothers. I truly believe that,” said Rosemary Johnston, one of the organizers.

Johnston, who is a retired homeless advocate, says the men’s families were contacted about the gathering. Some of them lived out of state or did not want to speak publicly. Just weeks after their deaths, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced new policies on handling homeless encampments.

“Sleeping outdoors while homeless shouldn’t be a death sentence. It’s a reminder of how much work we need to do to care for our homeless brothers and sisters in this community,” Johnston said.

Voss is currently on house arrest and he’s still facing 20 years for vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges in the deaths of the men.