Community mourns loss of 13-year-old Madison Middle School student

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Family and friends are dealing with the sudden loss of a 13-year-old boy in the North County. The Vista Unified School District would only identify him as Marco. He attended Madison Middle School.



District Superintendent Dr. Matt Doyle sent a letter to parents with the following statement:

“As background, he fell ill on our campus during class last Friday early afternoon, and was promptly transported to a local hospital where later that day he passed away. The official medical report was received this weekend and it indicates the cause was a heart condition that had been previously undetected. I share this information with the full permission of the family, who join me in hoping that we can all turn our attention to respectful remembrance.”

Marco's family said an undetected heart condition is to blame for his sudden passing.



A Celebration of Life has been planned for Saturday, Oct. 30 at Mance Buchanon Park in Oceanside from 2-7 p.m.



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.