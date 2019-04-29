POWAY, Calif. — The community of Poway has come together following a fatal shooting at a synagogue on Saturday. A 19-year-old suspect remains in custody following the incident at Chabad of Poway.

According to police, the alleged gunman walked into the synagogue in Poway and started shooting killing one person and injuring three others. Lori Kaye was identified as the woman killed. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 34-year-old Almog Peretz and 8-year-old Noya Dahan were identified as the other victims. They were all treated at area hospitals and released by Sunday.

Following the shooting, people of all faiths and walks of life from all around San Diego have shown support for Chabad of Poway and its members.

"You come to a place like this just to worship and find peace and love,” said Carlos Hernandez.

He said he felt it was important to show support for those affected while also showing his kids the importance of respecting other faiths.

"You go to church because it's a place where you feel safe and, although we're Catholics, we share the pain,” Hernandez said. “You hurt one, you hurt all of us and it's just not right.”

On Sunday, a constant flow of people dropped off small offerings and messages of support at a makeshift memorial across the street from the synagogue. Many took a few moments to stop and quietly honor the victims with prayers and positive thoughts.

Troy McKinney shared how he explained the tragedy to his young son Wynn.

"I was telling him that some people got hurt up here and we want to make them feel better,” said McKinney.

While no one can erase what happened, community members have shown they are determined to ensure love and acceptance prevail over hate and ignorance.

"One violent act is not as powerful as the community that stands together,” said McKinney.

A candlelight vigil was announced for Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Valle Verde Park in Poway. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who spoke at a press conference Sunday was expected to be in attendance.

Chabad of Poway released the following statement on the support received from the community.

"The outpouring of love and support from our entire community, across the country and around the world in this very difficult time has brought us much comfort. A piece of us has been torn away with the loss of Lori. She came to synagogue to say Yizkor for her mother and instead we all said Yizkor for her. Please have Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein — Harav Yisroel ben Chana Priva — הרב ישראל בן חנה פריווא — the founding rabbi of Chabad of Poway; as well as Noyah bat Eden — נואה בת עדן — and Almog Yosef ben Ruti — אלמוג יוסף בו רותי — in your thoughts and prayers for their recovery.

Many have asked how they can contribute to help the victims and their families and assist Chabad of Poway get back on our feet, so we established a fund to do just that here: www.chabadpoway.com/standwithpoway.

May we have only joyous news to share in the future."