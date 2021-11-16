Community comes together to support family whose son's funeral was interrupted by police chase in Chula Vista

Nicholas Muriel Maldonado's former teachers are now rallying the community to support his family.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A police chase that interrupted the funeral of a South Bay boy has inspired his former teachers to gather community support for his family.

Eleven-year-old Nicholas Curiel Maldonado died last month from a brain tumor.

He was a fifth grader at Hawking S.T.E.A.M Charter School in Chula Vista.

Nicholas’s former teachers have fond memories of the boy, saying his death has been extremely difficult for everyone who knew him.

"Nicholas was such a sweet boy and always so serious but with a great sense of humor,” said first grade teacher, Ashley Boyle.

"He was just really helpful kind and friendly to everyone," said fourth grade teacher, Quincy Barnes.

"My favorite memory of Nicholas is when he got to share his comic book with the class," said third grade teacher, Erica Nicolet.

Nicholas’s funeral was held last Thursday at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Chula Vista.

During the service, a felon stormed in after leading law enforcement on a wild chase.

Everyone inside the church, including Nicholas's teachers and classmates were evacuated.

Deputies later arrested the man at the altar.

"It was just already…it was such an emotional day and to have that added level of fear was terrible. There were students very upset in that moment," said Barnes.

Following the ordeal, Nicholas’s teachers felt compelled to set up a GoFundMe page to help Nicholas's family, who they say had already been dealing with more heartache than any parent ever should.

Nicholas was one of three boys.

A few years ago, at the age of ten, his oldest brother was diagnosed with cancer and had to have his leg amputated.

"They are just the kindest most loving people and obviously no one deserves for this to happen to them, but it just seems so unfair for this family in particular," said Boyle.

Nicholas's teachers hope the community's support will help with their emotional and financial needs, saying while they can't change what happened, they can help ease the burden, all while keeping Nicholas's memory alive.

"We just want the family to know that we love them, and they are part of our community and we want to do as much as we can for them," said Nicolet.