Ship repair company works to reduce toxic emissions in Barrio Logan air

Air quality advocates say Pacific Ship has released cancer-causing toxic emissions for years.

SAN DIEGO — Areas in San Diego County, like Barrio Logan, have been plagued with unhealthy air quality for years. From industrial businesses to freeways, more needs to be done to clean up the air.

Barrio Logan is one of the most polluted areas of California. Pacific Ship is a ship repair facility that's been in operation there for more than 50 years. Air quality advocates have identified it as a toxic hot spot mainly due to its welding operations.

"These are cancer-causing emissions that no one should be exposed to," said Nicholas Paul, an air quality advocate with the Environmental Health Coalition.

He says it's especially concerning because an elementary school, park and homes are all in the immediate impact zone of the ship repair company.

"It's a little harder for me to breathe down here," said 11-year-old Mariana Elson.

According to California's Environmental Protection Agency, a one in one million chance of getting cancer is not a public health concern. Statistics show cancer risk in Barrio Logan to be at 48 in one million. This is for people who are exposed for several decades.

"It's not like we're ignoring what we do here we're very concerned about how we operate at this facility and how to address our pollution risk," said David Bain, president and owner of Pacific Ship.

Bain says they're working to make improvements. The company is installing HEPA filters on its welding booths and a fume extractor that should collect 80 to 90 percent of toxic emissions.

"It's really important they move quickly to reduce their cancer burden and cancer risk because community members' lives are impacted by this," Paul said.

A risk reduction plan is in the works for Pacific Ship. After it's approved, the company will have five years to lower the cancer risk from 48 in a million to under 10 in one million.

Pacific Ship is one of several hotspot facilities in the area of Barrio Logan and Southcrest. These facilities have been identified by the San Diego Air Quality District because of the harmful pollutants they release that elevate the risk for cancer, lung disease and asthma. Learn more, here.