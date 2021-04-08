'Computers 2 Kids' refurbishes electronics for families in need, helping remote learners keep up

Of San Diego County’s 500,000+ students, about 22% still don’t have access to a computer at home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many students are heading back into the classroom this fall but some in San Diego County will continue to learn remotely. Now, a local organization is gearing up to provide refurbished, low-cost computers to families who need them.

The non-profit "Computers 2 Kids" says the demand for computers skyrocketed during the pandemic last year. So they’re holding a used computer donation drive so that no family is left behind this school year.

Since 2004, Computers 2 Kids has been taking donated electronics and refurbishing them for families who need them. They have an office in San Diego and other cities across the country as well as a partnership with Cox Communications that also provides families affordable internet service.

“Not only are the families going to get the device, they’re getting software but they’re also getting lifetime tech support. That ensures that if anything happens to that computer, we’re going to be able to fix it or replace it at no cost to them,” said Cheri Pierre, CEO of Computers 2 Kids in San Diego.

On average, Pierre said the company would refurbish about 10,000 computers a year. But when students were asked to stay home last year, their output jumped to about 46,000. She said of San Diego County’s 500,000+ students, about 22% still don’t have access to a computer at home.

“We all know that COVID-19 has not gone away yet, so we don’t know how long they’re going to be staying in the classrooms. Even if they are the family unit itself, still needs these tools,” Pierre said.

Refurbished computers cost about $100 and Pierre says the company gives away 30% of its electronics at no cost to families who simply can’t afford them.

Bart Taylor said he bought a computer from C2K for his 13-year-old son and when the audio went out about a year and half later, tech support stepped right up.

“They said, ‘we sold you this computer and it’s obvious it hasn’t been abused or anything so we’ll just trade it in.’ So, they gave us a replacement computer and it was actually an upgrade,” Taylor said.

C2K accepts donations of electronics year-round including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, cell phones and the attachments that come with the device.

Computers 2 Kids is holding a computer drive until Friday at Cox stores in three locations: Santee, Chula Vista and Escondido. For more information about donating, go to Computers 2 Kids.