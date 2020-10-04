SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fears are growing for San Diegans with family members in senior care facilities as there is an alarming rise in coronavirus cases at nursing homes across the country.

It's been tough for Joel Matis, News 8 lead editor. He has not been able to see his 78-year-old mother Eleanor.

“She's hanging in there. I think she kind of grasps what is going on, but not really. The hardest thing for me was her birthday last month. She loves fried chicken, and I couldn't bring her fried chicken. I really felt bad about that,” Matis said.

Eleanor has been in the Acorn Oaks Manor Assisted Living Facility in San Diego for seven years. Matis said at the moment there are no COVID-19 cases reported.

“I talk to her twice a day. She calls and tells me what she had for lunch and dinner,” he said.

In Riverside, it was a dire scene after more than 80 nursing home residents were evacuated in ambulances with 39 cases of COVID-19 after nurses didn’t to show up to work.

“I think their fear might have led them to make a decision that might not have been the right decision for the patients,” said Jose Arballo of Riverside County public health.

Across the country, cases are spiking for the elderly in senior care facilities. More than half the nursing homes in New Jersey have at least one case, three patients have died at a nursing home in Missouri, and 33 have died at a home near Richmond, Virginia.

Pat McGinnis, the Exec. Director for California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform said people are terrified not knowing what to do.

The situation has rattled Wendy Ezzes. Her 90-year-old mother is in a Southern California nursing home.

"I'm nervous for her getting ill. I'm nervous about how am I supposed to help her? What is the best thing for me to do?" Ezzes said.

Los Angeles County health officials have told families to consider moving their relatives out of nursing homes, but Sarah McSpadden, president of The Elizabeth Hospice said that option isn’t always easy.

"I haven't seen a lot of patients and families making those decisions. There have been a few who have made those decisions, and we support them in that we can transport them home, but we also mention the risks involved, especially if their loved one needs more clinical support,” McSpadden said.

Matis offers this advice to anxious relatives of those living in senior care facilities:

"Call your mom, call your dad, tell them you love them and you're here for them, and try to explain why you can't be there right now."

San Diego County health officials have reported over 17 nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19, but there have been no deaths.