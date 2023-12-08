Concerns growing over new bike lanes along Lisbon Street that neighbors said put people in danger and limit parking

In the first day of the bike lanes being installed, a suspected drunk driver slammed into a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — People living in the Jamacha-Lomita and Skyline neighborhoods said they have growing concerns over new bike lanes installed by the City of San Diego on Friday.

Neighbors said the bike lanes have taken up parking spaces and make parking dangerous.

In the first day of being installed a suspected drunk driver slammed into one neighbor's car.

The freshly painted bike lanes seem to have upset almost all neighbors living along Lisbon Street.

“More accidents are going to keep happening," said Sarahy Garcia, whose car was hit by a suspected DUI driver.

“I guess they made that for the bike lane, but nobody rides bikes here," said another neighbor.

Garcia is now left without a way to get by.

“I have school, I have an internship and I have a job and I don’t have anywhere to go. This is not okay. It would’ve been great if we would’ve had the city maybe let us talk about it give our opinion and let us go from there," said Garcia.

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, tells CBS 8 the lanes are creating a wide range of issues.

“This is a really busy residential street it takes you to the 125 and 805 north and the problem that we’re having is us residents, trying to back out it gives us a huge blind spot on both sides. I have children loading and unloading so now how am I going to get them to unload being so close to the street that’s just too dangerous," said the neighbor.

Garcia tells me the new changes are also concerning because the streetlights on Lisbon Street have been out for years, making it even more dangerous for drivers at night.

“I believe that I am in [an] unprivileged area and the city doesn’t care about us, I do," she added.

"This is going to continue to happen until they do something about this and change it," said another resident.