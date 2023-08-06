Concerns over safe parking lot at Malcolm X library in Emerald Hills

Families and representatives for the area say another safe parking lot for unsheltered people near kids is not safe.

SAN DIEGO — A proposed safe parking lot for unsheltered people in southeast San Diego has some families concerned about its location close to kids.

Last month the city released a list of potential sites to expand its safe parking program to address homelessness.

About 120 parking spots would be available for people to legally sleep in their car overnight at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library parking lot.

The thought of having another safe parking lot for unsheltered people in southeast San Diego has a grandfather worried.

“You can't put bad on top of bad and expect good things to happen,” said Deacon Perry Owens.

The proposed safe parking site, which would be for overnight use only, is at the Malcolm X Library in Emerald Hills.

The grandfather is also concerned about it being next to the Elementary Institute of Science school and a county Live Well site.

“We have kids who frequent this library; we have kids; we have the elderly,” said Owens.

Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe representing District 4, where the city proposed one of the safe parking sites, echoes the Owens’ concerns.

“We have a very community that is very engaged and involved and wants to bring solutions to the table around homelessness. This should not be one of them,” said Montgomery Steppe.

As part of the mayor's plan to address homelessness, the city has opened four safe parking lots, allowing people to sleep in their cars overnight safely.

In June, the Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department proposed nine safe parking sites, three in District 4.

One is also at a library in Skyline Hills; another proposal is to expand the Dreams for Change safe parking lot, which is state-funded and has a waiting list. But it is also a mile away from the Malcolm X Library.

Neighbors and the Pro Temp raised concerns then and continue to today.

“We already have one. And it may be expanded; Dreams for Change does excellent work. This is not the solution,” said Montgomery Steppe.

CBS 8 reached out to the city for comment; a spokesperson sent this statement:

As one of many steps to address the homelessness crisis in San Diego, the City is looking to expand its Safe Parking program to accommodate more people living out of their vehicles to safely stay overnight, with services to navigate them toward permanent housing.

Four existing Safe Parking sites are located in Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Serra Mesa, and Rose Canyon near Interstate 5.

The City's Comprehensive Shelter Strategy lists several locations in communities across San Diego that may be evaluated as potential Safe Parking locations. These sites would only be used for Safe Parking overnight, not during the day, and would have on-site services and security to ensure the safety of everyone.

City-funded shelter, outreach, and safe parking programs have successfully placed individuals into permanent housing. Nearly 1,000 people were helped as part of the Safe Parking program in fiscal year 2023.

Deacon Owens hopes other communities will also help thy neighbor.

“Our church feeds the homeless it's not a NIMBY, don't come here. It doesn't add too much of the same narrative here that will affect our community,” said Owens. “Let us all do our part to help this homeless issue.”

The city plans to open the safe parking lot here at the Malcolm X Library this summer, which could cost $700,000-$920,000.

Advocates for safe parking lots say often there is pushback in the beginning, but most of the concerns don’t play out.

Michael McConnel says he understands the concern with clustering the safe parking lots to certain areas and says the need is everywhere.

There are not enough shelter beds, and he says people in their vehicles need a safe place to sleep.

McConnel says in this case, a library is a convenient location since many people experiencing homelessness use the library.