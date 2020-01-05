Confusion over California's beach shut down, more beach openings could come in San Diego

While beaches across San Diego will remain open for recreation only, the cities of Carlsbad and Del Mar will meet Friday to come up with a revised plan.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Del Mar beaches were set to reopen Thursday, but instead, lifeguards sent surfers out of the water as city officials went back to the table to come up with a new plan to reopen.

“Finally we were going to reopen today, and then I heard that wasn't the case. I was blown away, “ said Christy Hahn of Solana Beach.

Del Mar Deputy Mayor Terry Gaasterland said she became very concerned, “especially the lifeguards about flip flopping the message.”

Gaasterland said the city reversed course after the expected plan from Sacramento that would have shut down all California beaches, but the governor instead restricted the order to just Orange County beaches.

“Specific issues that raised alarm bells, people congregating there that weren't practicing physical distancing,” she said.

“I have to think they changed their minds from all the pressure,” said Hahn.

Hahn referred to pressure, mostly from San Diego County Republicans where some supervisors wrote Newsom a letter urging him to reconsider, and Mayor Kevin Faulconer blasted the governor for sending the wrong message.

Faulconer said he heard from a source that the original plan had been broader than Orange County, and he later expressed relief.

“The beaches will remain open. San Diego is setting a great example. I’m proud of you. Let’s keep it up,” Faulconer said.

While beaches across San Diego will remain open for recreation only, the cities of Carlsbad and Del Mar will meet Friday to come up with a revised plan.

“I strongly support finding a way to reopen access to the shoreline for the surfers, the runners, the walkers, and the swimmers and keeping it moving,” Gaasterland said.

“Sometimes you want to walk on the beach, and enjoy the ocean,” said Bonnie Edney of Del Mar.

Bonnie Edney and Kevin Kinnear love their beach but are also hoping people will continue keeping a distance.

“Del Mar's not the most famous place, but it’s pretty crowded because it's so accessible,” said Kinnear.