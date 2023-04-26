Sports park construction begins on San Diego's Waterfront

The project will be the future home of a pickleball court, basketball court and T-ball field.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County approved the Waterfront Park project last year and it will soon transform the northeast section of the park into a sports park. That project includes a pickleball court, basketball court and a T-ball field.

Currently, a barbed wire fence has blocked off the 1.5-acre area at the corner of pacific highway and grape street, as shovels have hit the ground and started construction.

The plan calls for ball courts as well as fitness equipment and even a dog park, it was passed with the intent of bringing more recreational activities to downtown.

It seems like an exciting idea for some people.

“I live two blocks down and obviously I think it’d be awesome. There are so many events that go down waterfront park and having access to any sort of pickleball court or tennis court would be great because I think the closest courts are in hillcrest,” said Liam Jenson, who lives near the area.

However, for others, they are fed up with construction.

“It blocks this path so you got to go around. We just want to enjoy our park,” said Victor Vazquez.

Vasquez and others said it's only brought more traffic and blocked off accessible walkability for those with disabilities.

The area that’s blocked off was used as one of the main walkways for people visiting that section of the park.

There is no specific date for when the park will be ready, however the project is scheduled to wrap up this summer.