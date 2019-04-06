SAN DIEGO — Two construction workers became stuck 42 stories high on Tuesday at an East Village building. The building is located at 14th and Island avenues and according to site plans is Tower 2 of the Pinnacle on the Park project.

Authorities were called in around 9:45 a.m. to rescue the two men who were doing welding on the building while on a window washing lift at the building which is under construction. According to a tweet by San Diego Fire-Rescue, the lift malfunctioned which prevented them from moving.

Emergency personnel went to the roof of the structure and, using a rope system, lowered themselves several stories down to the stuck platform. The firefighters then removed a window on the 43rd floor and pulled the workers to safety through it, getting them inside by shortly after 11 a.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.

The Pinnacle on the Park buildings are the tallest residential buildings in San Diego and the fourth tallest overall in the city.

The workers seemed in good spirits and even posted a selfie on Facebook during the ordeal. They even returned to work at a different job site following the rescue.

Javier Galvan Sucks when you get stuck on the 42 floor off the side of the building

KFMB



Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the construction workers as welders.