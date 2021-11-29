Lots of Cyber Monday shoppers but not a lot of stock and thieves know it.

Cyber security experts say online scams are up 2,000%.

SAN DIEGO — You still have some discount shopping time left for Cyber Monday, but you may have noticed it looks a bit different this year. There are not as many items in stock and those deep discounts are rare.

A record number of holiday sales topping $11 billion is estimated this year but not all shoppers will find it easy to snag hot toys like Legos, Playstation, as well as clothes.

“If you wait a day or two it may not be available,” said Miro Copic, SDSU Marketing professor.

He says don't expect the deep discounts on Cyber Monday, it's more like 20-25% off.

“The supply chain issues and price increases of raw materials that go in the finished product don't allow for much of a discount,” said Copic.

While you're watching the deals, thieves are watching your habits.

Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions CEO said his company has counted over 5,000 fake sites, up from just 100 earlier this year.

“We have seen a 2000% increase over the past three months,” said Haywood Talcove, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions CEO.

The supply shortage is causing limited supply and thieves are taking advantage of desperate shoppers.

“We've definitely seen an uptick this holiday season- definitely because of the supply chain issues and microchip shortages,” said Dana Schmidt, Better Business Bureau Business Outreach and Communications Manager.

If you are suspicious about a business you can always check the BBB website or you can make a complaint if you’ve had a bad experience or file a review.

The BBB says one of the hot online scams right now is purchasing holiday decorations.

“People are ordering these holiday decors and they are never getting them delivered or they were promised a much bigger size in this product, and it turns out to be much smaller than they anticipated,” said Schmidt.

With more than a million sellers on Facebook, the platform says it heavily relies on users reporting scams but also encourages shoppers to look at business reviews and look at their business profile. Was it newly created or do they have a long-standing page?

“If you are clicking on a Facebook ad does it take to the website you thought were going to or does it take you to a different landing page. Is the website filled with spelling and grammar errors?” said Lori Moylan, Facebook/Meta Public Policy Manager.

She said if you've been ripped off, the platform can help if you use Facebook Pay.

“If you are unable to get the money back or item returned through the seller for some of those transactions we offer purchase protection,” said Moylan.

Before you check out, think if you had to scour the web looking for Disney's Dino Ranch and could only find it for cheap? It's probably too good to be true.

For gifts to arrive by Christmas the U.S.P.S. deadline to ship is December 15.

To prevent package thefts, specify delivery directions such as behind the gate or leave it with a neighbor or at a secure location such as an Amazon locker.