Here are ways to prevent your packages from being stolen

In some cases, the porch pirates follow delivery trucks so your items are stolen just minutes after they arrive.

SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers across the country spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday - that's a record. It also means a lot of packages are about to be delivered and thieves know it.

Video shot through a Christmas wreath hanging from a door in the Midtown area caught a package thief in action last weekend and experts fear it’s about to get worse.

“Right now, one in five Americans have reported they've had a package stolen,” said Parcel Pending CEO Lori Torres. And even more disturbing, many times we’re around when the packages are stolen.

“You're in your home. You're working all day and whatever is going on out there is happening and you don't even see it,” Torres said.

You don't see it until it's too late. In some cases, the porch pirates follow delivery trucks so your items are stolen just minutes after they arrive. One woman was captured on video hitting multiple homes in Scripps Ranch on the same day.

“I had mixed emotions,” said a resident who had a package stolen from his front porch. “I feel kind of sorry for someone that desperate to do that, but then I felt kind of violated they're taking from my home.”

Torres says it’s extremely important to get packages into a safe place as soon as possible.

“Make sure you get it off the front porch,” she said. “Don't leave it sitting out there because things will get stolen.”

Torres suggests you sign up for package tracking - so you know when your items are going to arrive. Another option? Don't have them delivered at all. “Another great way to really protect your packages is buy online and pick up in store.”

Torres’ company, Parcel Pending, installs lockers in places like apartment complexes and stores. Customers shop online and then their items are put in lockers for pick-up at the shopper's convenience. An added benefit is that you can open the lockers with an app so it's all touchless.

“So, a lot of retailers are now putting in lockers like Parcel Pending lockers into their store, or if they don't have lockers, they have have buy online, pick-up in store.”