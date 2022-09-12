CBS 8 celebrates Holiday Market at Petco Park's Gallagher Square

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is celebrating the holiday season by giving away eight (8) family four-packs of tickets to Holiday Market at Petco Park, so you and your friends and family can enjoy all the festive fun! Four winners will receive tickets for Friday, December 9 and four winners will receive tickets for Saturday, December 10. Entry times on each date are predetermined and vary. Join the fun in Gallagher Square for magical Christmas lighting displays, seasonal food and beverages, Santa and other holiday characters, and more! The holidays will be here before you know it…and this is the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit!