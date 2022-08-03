CBS 8's "Bolt Up to SoFi" Sweepstakes!

Cheer on the Chargers to victory at SoFi Stadium on August 20

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 and the Chargers are giving away three (3) “family four-packs” of tickets to the Chargers preseason game vs the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Each prize package also includes one (1) parking pass. Bring your family and friends and cheer on the Chargers to victory over the Dallas Cowboys!

To enter the contest, correctly answer CBS 8’s Chargers Quiz Question of the day for your chance to win one of these great prize packages of four (4) tickets to the Chargers Preseason Game on August 20, 2022. A new quiz question will be available every day during our sweepstakes period (Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 14, 2022). Each Chargers Quiz Question must be answered on the day it is given, up until 11:59pm. You may answer a Chargers Quiz Question every day of the contest – increasing your chances -- however only one correctly answered question is needed for a chance to win!