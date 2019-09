It’s a home run when you’re #UpWith8! Join the News 8 Morning Team: Eric, Stella, Heather, Jenny and Ashley, as they make the first pitch on Monday, September 9th!

We want you to join the fun and cheer us on with a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the game as the Padres take on the Cubs!

Monday, September 9th is Friar Family Day game with tickets for children as low as $15 and adults for $20. Tickets include a hot dog and soda! For tickets, visit padres.com/friarfamily