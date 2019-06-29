The turf meets the surf – this summer at the Del Mar Racetrack. There’s fun for the whole family as you watch these incredible thoroughbreds race each other – plus you can enjoy great food, entertainment, special events and the always popular Del Mar Summer Concert Series. For more information about the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and a list of special events, visit dmtc.com.

CBS 8 wants to send you and your family to celebrate “Family Fun Day” at the Del Mar Racetrack on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Five (5) prize winners will each receive a family four-pack of Clubhouse Admission Tickets to the Del Mar Racetrack and a parking pass, plus a cute plush horse toy. Tickets expire September 2, 2019. ARV of prize is $55.00.

Contest runs from Saturday, July 13, 2019 through Thursday, July 18, 2019 at noon. Winners selected & notified on Thursday afternoon, July 18th. Prizes must be picked up by 5pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 in order to take part in Family Fun Day or they can be used throughout the racing season.