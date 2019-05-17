Get ready to Ride the Tide!

Feel the thrill of this unique dueling roller coaster ride featuring high-speed turns and upside-down twists. Introducing Tidal Twister, an all-new dueling roller coaster. The first of its kind in the world, this unique ride is an exhilarating experience that demonstrates the power of the ocean. Accelerating to 30 mph, riders will twist and bank as if they are riding the tide along a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section. You’ll enjoy all your favorite rides, shows and attractions – including the all new Tidal Twister - only at SeaWorld San Diego!

TO ENTER

Watch News 8 at 6am or 7am – weekday mornings starting Monday, June 3 thru Friday, June 14 for our “code word” of the day. Enter this daily code word below for a chance to win! Each code word must be entered on the day it is given. You may enter a code word every day of the contest – for a total of 10 total entries.

CBS 8 is giving away Four (4) Grand Prize packages featuring a four-pack of “SeaWorld Fun Cards” – so you can play the rest of the year! Four (4) First Prize winners will receive “family four-packs” of tickets to SeaWorld. ARV of both prize packages is $359.96. Single day tickets will expire on 12/24/19 and Fun Cards will expire on 12/31/19. Certain blackout dates may apply. Each prize winner agrees that entering this sweepstakes constitutes permission to use his/her name, photograph and/or other likenesses for the purposes of advertising and promotion of both Television Station and SWLLC without the requirement of compensation or consent. For more information on SeaWorld San Diego – please visit www.seaworldsandiego.com.