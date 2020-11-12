Celebrate the season with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club!

Win tickets and merchandise and cheer the SD Loyal on to victory!

San Diego Soccer Fans! Cheer the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club on to victory in the 2021 Season! The KFMB Stations and the San Diego Loyal SC are giving away great prizes to see the Loyal in action – on the field at Torero Stadium in 2021!

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (2) five-match ticket memberships for the 2021 SD Loyal season and a $500.00 gift card for The Shop at SD Loyal. ARV is $680.00. Five (5) First Prize winners will each win a pair of 2021 single-game tickets and a $50.00 gift card to The Shop at SD Loyal. ARV is $100.00.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County, California to enter. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility.

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club is San Diego’s premier outdoor professional men’s soccer club. The Loyal are a USSF-sanctioned Division II league and one of the most competitive pro soccer leagues in the world. San Diego Loyal plays for America’s Finest City and is led by some of the best in sport. All home games are played at Torero Stadium.