"Another Roll of the Dice" re-unites songwriter Frank Loesser and author Damon Runyon, the brilliant comic minds who gave rise to the legendary Broadway musical "Guys and Dolls." In "Dice", three classic Runyon stories are intertwined with hits from the Frank Loesser songbook, tunes like Heart and Soul, Two Sleepy People and Let’s Get Lost, and many more. Audiences who may be familiar with Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide from "Guys and Dolls" will delight in meeting some of their colleagues-in-crime from Runyonland: Joey Uptown, Baseball Hattie, Tobias the Terrible, singer Georgia St George and the much-in-demand safecracker, Touch Feely. Don’t take a gamble – get your winning ticket now and be among the first to witness the birth of a sure-fire classic.