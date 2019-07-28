The CW San Diego is sending you the Del Mar Races to experience the Del Mar Summer Concert Series! Enter below for your chance to win tickets for you and 5 friends!

Lineup

July 19: The All-American Rejects

July 20: Reggae Fest w/ Ziggy Marley

July 26: J Boog

July 27: Midland

August 2: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

August 3: Iration

August 16: Chase Rice

August 23: SOJA

August 30: Steel Pulse

August 31: Angels and Airwaves