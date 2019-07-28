The CW San Diego is sending you the Del Mar Races to experience the Del Mar Summer Concert Series!  Enter below for your chance to win tickets for you and 5 friends!

Lineup

  • July 19: The All-American Rejects
  • July 20: Reggae Fest w/ Ziggy Marley        
  • July 26: J Boog    
  • July 27: Midland
  • August 2:  Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • August 3: Iration        
  • August 16: Chase Rice
  • August 23: SOJA
  • August 30: Steel Pulse
  • August 31: Angels and Airwaves
  • Concerts are 18 & up only.
  • Concerts are FREE with admission before the start of the last race, concert admission is $30 after the last race.