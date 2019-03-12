Win a family four-pack of tickets to the San Diego International Auto Show, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from January 1 – 5, 2020.  The San Diego International Auto Show features more than 400 of the newest models – including a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and much more!  Plus -- check out this year’s Low Rider Exhibit, the SDG&E Ener-G Station and bring the kids on Sunday, January 5 for “Family Day!”  The San Diego International Auto Show.  Where the Cars are the Stars™.  ARV of each prize package is $60.00.   Prize tickets will be available to pick-up at the KFMB Stations during normal business hours (9am-5pm) on December 26, December 27 and December 30, 2019.  Tickets may also be picked up on January 2 & January 3, 2020.  To purchase tickets, visit www.sdautoshow.com

 