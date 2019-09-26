The 2019 Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of autumn-inspiration to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 11-13. With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 22-year tradition for friends and families.

As the west coast’s largest and most prestigious indoor showcase, the celebration unites hundreds of artists and crafters from throughout the nation. An epic array of jewelry, ceramics, seasonal décor, kids clothing, photography, oils, sculptures, woodworks, Halloween accessories, blown glass, ornaments, and other original works, make shopping an adventure of discovery. Artists can also personalize many items for gifting. Festival foodies can sample oodles of mouth-watering homemade sauces, spices, nuts, oils, candies, and baked goods.

Festival goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission.

Live entertainment adds to the festivities with country hits from the toe-tapping band Magnolia Drawl and high- flying entertainment with the Jack Kalvan Jugglers. Strolling performers include stilt-walking Friendly Frankie and the cowboy crew from Fables of the West.