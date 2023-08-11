CBS 8 Mornings celebrates the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival!

Enter for your chance to win tickets to the two-day all-inclusive Grand Tasting event Sept 9 - 10!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — CBS 8 is celebrating the soul of the SoCal lifestyle by giving away two (2) pairs of tickets to the all-inclusive Grand Tasting event at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. This incredible two-day experience takes place on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, 2023 at one of San Diego’s largest outdoor venues, Surf Sports Park (formerly San Diego Polo Fields). Nearly 80 acres of pristine grounds will be transformed into an unforgettable wine and food celebration complete with live music and entertainment, immersive lifestyle experiences, dynamic pop-ups, brand activations, tastings from chefs and restaurants, domestic and international wine, beer and spirit purveyors, and gourmet food brands and so much more! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.delmar.wine.

Watch CBS 8 Mornings at 6am starting Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 28 for our “code word” of the day. Enter the unique daily code word for a chance to win one of two (2) pairs of Early Entry tickets to the Grand Tasting Event at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, 2023. Each code word must be entered on the day it is given. You may enter a code word every day of the contest – for a total of 5 entries, increasing your chances -- however, only one correct code word is needed for a chance to win!

You must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County, California to enter. Two (2) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries at the end of our contest to win a pair of tickets to the Grand Tasting Event at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $1200.00. This contest is sponsored by KFMB-TV. The prize is provided by the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival.