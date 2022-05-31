Friar Fridays with CBS 8 Mornings and the San Diego Padres

Win tickets to see the Padres in action at Petco Park. Sponsored by CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — There’s nothing more exciting than baseball in America’s Finest City – and the San Diego Padres are one of the hottest tickets in town! With a team roster that includes Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Jake Cronenworth – now’s the time to experience Padres baseball at America’s #1 Ballpark…Petco Park! Join CBS 8 Mornings every Friday morning for Friar Fridays and your chance to win a family four-pack of Padres tickets to an upcoming regular season Padres game. Plus – one Grand Prize winner will receive a VIP Padres Experience!

Watch CBS 8 Mornings at 6am on CBS 8 or 7am-9am on The CW San Diego every Friday morning beginning June 10, 2022 through Friday, August 26, 2022 for our “code word” of the day. Enter this daily code word below for a chance to win! Each code word must be entered on the day it is given. You may enter a code word every Friday during the contest – for a total of 12 total entries. The code word will be the same for both newscasts, so you only need to enter it once.