The FOUR gives you more Garth!

SAN DIEGO — The Four is giving away five (5) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks – Live in concert – at Petco Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The contest ends Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11:59pm .

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Five lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Friday, January 14, 2022. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $189.90.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour: Garth Brooks - live in concert – is coming to San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday, March 5th at 7pm. This is Garth Brook’s ONLY West Coast stadium tour date and the first time in San Diego in almost 7 years. This will be one electrifying concert – and your chance to see and sing-along with the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history! Tickets to the show go on sale at Ticketmaster this Friday morning, January 14th at 10am PST. To purchase tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or use the Ticketmaster mobile app.