Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend with the San Diego Padres and Los Tucanes de Tijuana!

Win tickets to the Padres game & postgame concert on Sunday, September 24 at Petco Park!

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is giving away two (2) Hispanic Heritage Prize Packs! Fans can win four “Theme Game Packages” which include a ticket to see the San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:10pm, access to the Los Tucanes de Tijuana postgame concert and a Padres-branded Sugar Skull bobblehead celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, September 17, 2023.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Two (2) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, September 18, 2023. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $300.00.

The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals, September 22 through September 24 and are celebrating Hispanic Heritage all weekend long. On Sunday the 24th, purchase a special Theme Game package in order to receive a Padres-branded bobblehead, as well as access to attend the Los Tucanes de Tijuana postgame concert. A Theme Game package is REQUIRED to attend the postgame concert. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.Padres.com/Tucanes.