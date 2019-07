San Diego is the picture-perfect place we call home and we want to celebrate the beauty of America's Finest City!

Every month, News 8 and @SanDiegoPhotos host the @MySDPhoto Instagram challenge. Get your photos featured on-air and online!

We love sharing your shots, so keep an eye out for the next contest by visiting @MySDPhoto on Instagram!

SEE OUR WINNERS

Winner #4:

Winner #3:

Winner #2:

Winner #1: