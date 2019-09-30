Enter to win tickets to the San Diego International Film Festival’s Opening Night and After Party on Tuesday, October 15th at the historic Balboa Theatre. Then, dance the night away at the After Party at the Parq Nightclub, downtown

The San Diego International Film Festival is the region’s premier film event and one of the leading stops on the independent film circuit, with 200+ filmmakers gathering in San Diego to show their films every year. SDIFF celebrates film’s power to create empathy via new perspectives that emerge from powerful and compelling storytelling. The festival showcases great stories, fresh voices and diverse points of view from around the world. Our line up includes world-premiers, never before seen studio releases, the best in independent filmmaking and a full schedule of parties and events with the filmmakers themselves. Great film sparks great dialogue, which is why we’re dedicated to giving our audiences the unique opportunity to meet and ask questions of filmmakers after screenings, and informally meet-ups at a variety of parties and events. The festival culminates with the annual Night of the Stars Tribute – a glamorous event recognizing actors and filmmakers who have made a mark on the film industry, and the world, with their professional contributions. For tickets and more information visit SDFilmfest.com