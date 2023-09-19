Win tickets to the 22nd annual San Diego International Film Festival!

SAN DIEGO — The Four Gives You More Movies! You could win tickets to the 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival, taking place Wednesday, October 18 – Sunday, October 22, 2023. The 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is ‘Celebrating the Power of Film’ with curated screenings that inform, inspire and entertain. Festival events include Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, Culinary Cinema, Studio Premieres, curated features, documentaries and shorts from Independent Filmmakers around the world as well as parties, food, drinks, panels and networking events. It’s going to be an amazing 5 days of coming together for film on the big screen, conversation and celebrations. For more detailed information on the San Diego International Film Festival, visit www.sdfilmfest.com.

Enter today for your chance to win one of these great prizes! One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (2) VIP Pass Packages for five days all-access to the SDiFF (10/18/23-10/22/23) including Opening Night Pre-reception and film screening, Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday screenings and events and Sunday’s Culinary Cinema screening and tasting. The ARV of the Grand Prize is $1100.00.

Two (2) First Prize winners will each receive a pair of “Fest Pass” packages. This “Fest Pass” package includes all screenings and events on Thursday, 10/19, Friday, 10/20/23, Saturday, 10/21/23 and Sunday, 10/22/23 -- including Culinary Cinema screening and tasting. The “Fest Pass” package DOES NOT INCLUDE the Opening Night Event. The ARV of the Weekend Fest Passes is $580.00.