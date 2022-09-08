Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with the San Diego Padres and Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Win tickets to the Padres game and concert on Sunday, October 2! Sponsored by CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is giving away two (2) Hispanic Heritage Prize Packs! Fans can win four Theme Game packages which includes a ticket to see the San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:10pm, access to the Los Tucanes de Tijuana postgame concert and a Padres-branded hat celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, September 25, 2022.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Two (2) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, September 26, 2022. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $160.00.

The San Diego Padres host the Chicago White Sox, September 30th through October 2nd and are celebrating Hispanic Heritage all weekend long. On Sunday, purchase a special Theme Game package in order to receive a Padres-branded hat, as well as access to attend the Los Tucanes de Tijuana postgame concert. A Theme Game package is REQUIRED to attend the postgame concert. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.Padres.com/Tucanes.