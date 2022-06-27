CBS 8 celebrates San Diego Pride!

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 News is giving away tickets to the San Diego Pride Festival, taking place on Saturday, June 16, 2022 (11am-10pm) and Sunday, July 17, 2022 (11am-9pm) at Marston Point, Balboa Park (6th Avenue & Laurel Street). The San Diego Pride Festival includes multiple stages of entertainment, more than 100 musicians, bands, and dance performers, overing 100 participating exhibitors, cultural presentations, and amazing food.
VIP access includes: Weekend VIP Access; Branded VIP credential & wristband; Exclusive entrance; Expanded VIP lounge; Enhanced views of mainstage; Upgraded VIP restrooms; Catered food from 1:00-7:00 PM in the VIP lounge; 4 hosted drinks redeemable at any festival bar per day
You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Three (3) Grand Prize winners will receive two (2) VIP Tickets to the San Diego Pride Festival and six (6) First Prize winners will receive a four-pack of General Admission tickets to the San Diego Pride Festival. Parking, taxes, food, beverages, souvenirs and all other expenses not mentioned as part of your prize package are not included. The ARV of each pair of VIP Tickets is $450.00. The ARV of each General Admission 4-pack of prize tickets is $250.00. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility.
COVID-19 Protocol: Please check with the venue prior to the event for the most-current COVID-19 protocols.