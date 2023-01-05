The Four gives you more King Tut!

Immerse yourself in the “Beyond King Tut” experience at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 wants to send you to “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” – coming to the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from January 28 – March 26, 2023. We’re giving away 8 family four-packs of tickets to this incredible event, presented by National Geographic.

Beyond King Tut will take visitors on a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue through the world of King Tut—the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago—and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922. The discovery of the intact tomb of King Tut captured the imagination of the world, and the mysteries surrounding the tomb still resonate today. Drawing from the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery made possible with state-of-the-art projection mapping to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. To purchase tickets, or for more information, click here.