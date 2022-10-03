Win tickets to the 21st annual San Diego International Film Festival!

SAN DIEGO — The Four Gives You More Movies! You could win tickets to the 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival, taking place Wednesday, October 19 – Sunday, October 23, 2022. The 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival is putting the Fest back in Festival with the return of In-Person events like Red Carpet Studio Film Premieres, Celebrity Tributes, VIP Parties, Culinary Cinema and more! 5 Days... 115 films... 50 in-person screenings... and more from Independent Filmmakers around the world On Demand for your home screening parties. For more detailed information on the San Diego International Film Festival, visit www.sdfilmfest.com.

Enter today for your chance to win one of these great prizes! One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (2)

VIP Pass Packages for five days all-access to the SDiFF (10/19/22-10/23/22) including Opening Night Pre-reception and film screening, Night of the Stars Tribute plus Patron’s Reception, Friday/Saturday/Sunday screenings and events and Sunday’s Culinary Cinema screening and tasting. The ARV of the Grand Prize is $450.00.

Two (2) First Prize winners will each receive a pair of “Weekend Fest Pass” Packages. This “Weekend Fest Pass” package includes all screenings and events on Friday, 10/21/22, Saturday, 10/22/22 and Sunday, 10/23/22 -- including Culinary Cinema screening and tasting, plus entrance to Festival Lounges (no host bar). The “Weekend Fest Pass” package DOES NOT INCLUDE the Opening Night Event or the Night of the Stars Tribute. The ARV of the Weekend Fest Passes is $398.00.