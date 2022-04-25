The FOUR gives you more Bublé!

Win tickets to see Michael Bublé in concert at Pechanga Arena. Sponsored by CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — The Four is giving away four (4) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see Michael Bublé – Live in concert – at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The contest ends at 11:59 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County, California to enter. Four lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, May 9, 2022. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $309.00.

Michael Bublé in Concert: Global superstar Michael Bublé is back in San Diego with his “Higher Tour” concert on Wednesday, September 21st at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Don’t forget – Mother’s Day is this Sunday…and tickets to see Michael Bublé in concert will make a great Mother’s Day gift!