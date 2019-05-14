Make some magic with News 8 this summer at the Disneyland® Resort! You could zoom along Pixar Pier in the Incredicoaster...meet famous Super Heroes in person...make a daring escape on Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT!...move to the groove of Mickey’s Soundsational Parade...or live your adventure in a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars™: Galaxy’s Edge*, an all-new land opening May 31! It’s time to make some magic!



Watch News 8 at 6AM or News 8 Morning Extra from 7AM-9AM weekday mornings starting Monday, May 27 thru Friday, May 31 for our “code word” of the day. Enter this daily code word below for a chance to win! Each code word must be entered on the day it is given. You may enter a code word every day of the contest – for a total of 5 total entries.



Ten (10) lucky prize winners will each receive a four-pack of single day, single park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. Tickets will expire on 12/15/19. ARV of each prize package is $540.00. To learn more about Disneyland® Resort offers, please click here: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/?CMP=AFC-DPFY19Q1DIENT0317



*Reservations and valid Theme Park admission required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Beginning June 24, no reservations required. All attractions, entertainment and experiences are subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice. As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney ©Disney/Pixar © 2019 MARVEL © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd

WINNERS

Congratulations to our winners! Each winner will be contacted to receive a four-pack of single day, single park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!