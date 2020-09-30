Win Passes to the San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village!

The San Diego International Film Festival is beyond proud to present the re-imagined 2020 Festival featuring 114 outstanding new films from around the world – including features, documentaries and shorts - in the Festival’s Virtual Village, Thursday, October 15 thru Sunday, October 18, 2020. Enter today for your chance to win a San Diego Intl Film Festival Virtual Village Pass to join in the fun! ARV of each Virtual Festival Pass is $149.00.
The San Diego Intl Film Festival Virtual Village is a robust online platform giving film lovers access to the Festival films as well as live chats with Filmmakers, Panels, and On Demand content.
Inside the SD Intl Film Festival Virtual Village you will find:
- 3 theaters
- The Cuervo Theater – Live Streaming films
- The Cove Theater – On Demand films
- The San Diego Locals Theater – On Demand films from San Diego local Filmmakers
- BonV!v Café for live Q&As and chats with Filmmakers, Panels and Special Guests
- Perspectives Event Center – On Demand Panels, Q&A