Win Passes to the San Diego International Film Festival Virtual Village!

The San Diego International Film Festival is beyond proud to present the re-imagined 2020 Festival featuring 114 outstanding new films from around the world – including features, documentaries and shorts - in the Festival’s Virtual Village, Thursday, October 15 thru Sunday, October 18, 2020. Enter today for your chance to win a San Diego Intl Film Festival Virtual Village Pass to join in the fun! ARV of each Virtual Festival Pass is $149.00.