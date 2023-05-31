CBS 8 Mornings celebrates summer at SeaWorld! Win a family four-pack of tickets!

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is celebrating the start of summer by giving away ten (10) family four-packs of tickets to SeaWorld® San Diego! Get ready to jump on the snowmobile-style roller coaster and feel the thrills of an icy mission on the all-new Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld® San Diego. Hold on tight for three launches packed with twists and turns the whole family will be talking about. Plus, young minds and imaginations will soar at the all-new land, Rescue Jr. Splash, climb, learn, and ride your way into adventure in an authentic way that will develop your child’s deep love for marine animals. Now open at SeaWorld San Diego.
Plus, starting June 17th, enjoy Summer Spectacular with all-new shows, concerts, parades, and fireworks. For more information visit SeaWorldSanDiego.com.
SeaWorld San Diego. Real. Amazing.
You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County, California to enter. Ten (10) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries at the end of our contest to win a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Diego. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $439.96. This contest is sponsored by KFMB-TV. The prize is provided by SeaWorld San Diego.