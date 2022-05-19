Heroes Reunite! Win tickets to the San Diego County Fair

Win tickets to the 2022 San Diego County Fair! Sponsored by CBS 8

DEL MAR, Calif. — Heroes Reunite! CBS 8 celebrates the return of the San Diego County Fair by giving you a chance to win one of twenty (20) four-packs of tickets to this incredible month-long event! Enjoy a day and night filled with fun – including all the animal attractions, arts, crafts and gardening exhibits, fabulous food and drinks and all the great rides and games on the Midway. This year’s Fair theme is all about heroes–from action-packed comic books to those awe-inspiring community heroes we’ve found right in our own neighborhoods.

The San Diego County Fair takes place from June 8 – July 4, 2022 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Please check sdfair.com for information on the fair, including parking and fair dates and hours. This contest ends at 11:59pm Thursday, June 2, 2022.