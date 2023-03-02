Win Tickets to Disney On Ice | CW Prize Party

SAN DIEGO — THE CW PRIZE PARTY is giving away three (3) Grand Prize packages each featuring a “family four-pack” of tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7pm. The contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, March 26, 2023.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Three (3) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, March 27, 2023. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $120.00.

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate: Get ready for non-stop Disney fun when the legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience in your hometown! Book seats now at disneyonice.com to experience the adventure. Playing April 13-16, 2023 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.