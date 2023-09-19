Win Tickets to San Diego International Film Festival | CW Prize Party

SAN DIEGO — Join the CW Prize Party and you could win tickets to the 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival, taking place Wednesday, October 18 – Sunday, October 22, 2023. The 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is ‘Celebrating the Power of Film’ with curated screenings that inform, inspire and entertain. Festival events include Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, Culinary Cinema, Studio Premieres, curated features, documentaries and shorts from Independent Filmmakers around the world as well as parties, food, drinks, panels and networking events. It’s going to be an amazing 5 days of coming together for film on the big screen, conversation and celebrations. For more detailed information on the San Diego International Film Festival, visit www.sdfilmfest.com.