CW Prize Party | Win tickets to see Collective Soul at Sycuan Casino Resort

You must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Three lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, January 23, 2023. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $218.00.

Collective Soul in Concert: It’s probably (well, definitely) somewhat of an understatement to say Collective Soul frontman and chief songwriter Ed Roland is unwaveringly driven in his desire to double down on doing more of what he does best — making music, sweet music, both in the studio and onstage. “People ask me if I have a hobby, but for me, it’s just music,” Roland confirms. “I mean, I don’t know what else to do, because that’s what I love to do. I live in the studio — but then the time comes when I go, ‘Well, now I wanna go play live.’ I just love the creation of music, and the process of finding out what’s gonna happen with it next. That kinda defines it all for me.” To purchase tickets to this show, visit www.sycuan.com