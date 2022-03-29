Win tickets to see Elton John in concert – live at Petco Park!

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County to enter. Eight lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Thursday, April 7, 2022. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $250.00.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour: Elton John’s final North American show – a return to the site of what is arguably his most iconic performance, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium – on November 20 will be his 2,000th U.S. concert, capping off a touring run that’s seen him play all 50 states, alongside 108 shows alone in top markets like New York City. Over a staggering 52 years of live performances, Elton has played for tens of millions of fans worldwide, and has broken multiple attendance and box-office records throughout his career, hitting an unrivaled apex that is sure to remain unchallenged for years to come. The past year has also seen Elton return to the recorded music charts with his smash hit “Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX),” which hit #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and #1 on its Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as well as charting at #1 on the U.K. singles chart upon its release. For more information or to purchase tickets to this exciting concert event, visit www.EltonJohn.com/Tours.