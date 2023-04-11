Win tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld perform live at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas!

Seinfeld Standup Sweepstakes | Sponsored by KFMB-TV

SAN DIEGO — The CW San Diego wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Jerry Seinfeld – LIVE ON TOUR at Caesars Palace, including two nights at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas (double-occupancy) and round-trip economy airfare for two persons from San Diego to Las Vegas. Whether he's delivering hilarious one-liners from his iconic television series or sharing jokes with fans on stage, Jerry Seinfeld has had audiences cracking up for over 25 years with his legendary sense of humor. An internationally recognized household name for his eponymous '90s sitcom, dubbed by TV Guide as "the greatest television program of all time," Seinfeld is also a brilliant stand-up act, never failing to deliver outrageously comical performances.

Watch Seinfeld on The CW San Diego (Weeknights from 11pm – 12 Midnight) starting Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 12 for our “code word” of the day.

Enter these unique daily code words below for a chance to win our Grand Prize getaway to see Jerry Seinfeld, LIVE ON TOUR at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Each daily “Code Word” can only be entered during a 24-hour entry window – from 11:00pm P.T. on the day of broadcast through 10:59pm P.T. the following day. You may enter a code word every day of the contest – for a total of 10 entries, increasing your chances -- however, only one correct code word is needed for a chance to win!