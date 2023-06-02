Get out there! Win tickets to the 2023 San Diego County Fair!

CBS 8 celebrates the return of the San Diego County Fair by giving you a chance to win a four-pack of tickets. Sponsored by CBS 8.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Get out there and Explore! CBS 8 celebrates the return of the San Diego County Fair by giving you a chance to win one of twenty (20) four-packs of tickets to this incredible month-long event.

Adventure awaits as you enjoy a day and night filled with fun – including all the animal attractions, arts, crafts and gardening exhibits, fabulous food and drinks and all the great rides and games on the Midway. Scout out Best-of-Show winners in the Fair’s competitive exhibitions. Reach new heights as you spin upside-down in the FunZone. Hike around San Diego Grown to learn all about local agriculture from food to fiber to flowers. Be prepared for an unsurpassed line-up of entertainment on the fair’s featured stages. Summer camp has never been so much fun!

The San Diego County Fair takes place from June 8 – July 4, 2022 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Please check www.sdfair.com for information on the fair, including parking and fair dates and hours.

This contest ends at 11:59pm Friday, June 2, 2023.

You must be 18 or older and a legal U.S. Resident of San Diego County, California to enter. Twenty (20) lucky winners will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries on or about Monday, June 5, 2023. Please see the official rules for complete contest details, deadlines and eligibility. The ARV of each prize package is $80.00.