Controversial Del Cerro mega church approved by San Diego Planning Commission

The All People's Church is looking to build a 900-seat church with a parking garage, classrooms and a gym on the six acres of land off I-8 and College Avenue.

SAN DIEGO — After a nearly seven hour meeting and a unanimous vote, plans for a 900-seat church are moving forward in Del Cerro. The San Diego Planning Commission has given The All People’s Church project the green light. The Planning Commission approved the plan with limitations on building a K-12 school and when worship services could be held.

Some residents in the community of Del Cerro say the loss of the natural wildlife without additional housing and the extra incoming traffic are their reasons to oppose the idea. Others welcome the idea.

Del Cerro resident Jessie said she's concerned about the church's impact on the community's growing student population.

"Most people are worried about the environmental impact and the increase in traffic," she said. "They're also really close to the university which means they may start proselytizing where they may not want to be seen."

The San Diego Planning Commission voted to approve the plans for the All People’s Church after a meeting that lasted several hours with dozens of public comment both for and against the idea.

The City of San Diego originally approved plans for 24 single-family homes in the area. But the owners of the land sold the property to All People’s Church. The congregation is looking to build a 900-seat church with a parking garage, classrooms and a gym on the six acres of land off I-8 and College Avenue.

Wayne lives in Del Cerro and said he sees both sides.

"It's encroaching on the neighborhood per se. They also have a problem with the construction that's going on over here. It's going to be six stories tall and when you look around you, no one else is six stories tall," Wayne said. "But are they open during the week? Is it really going to cause that much traffic? School is out in time. I personally don't think it's that much of a big deal."

Daniel and Mevys say this project won’t work in its current spot.

"First of all, we need housing here in Del Cerro and San Diego in general," Daniel said. "There's also a lot of traffic here in the area. This is a small area, although we're in the City of San Diego, this is a small area to have something of that size, regardless of the project is a little bit overwhelming."

Meyvs, who's lived in Del Cerro for 45 years, agreed.

"We have a lot of traffic already, we don't need a church on that corner," she said. "They're already building a building nearby. We're very upset. We have children in the school. The traffic is horrendous near San Diego State. We don't need a church here. It doesn't matter what it (the project) is. We don't need any more building in that corner."

Mike has lived in Del Cerro for at least 15 years and says it's NIMBYism at work, or Not In My Back Yard.



"I take a more global perspective, Mike said. "Outside of which, it's only on Sunday and people in this neighborhood know how to get to the highway in various ways so I'm fine with it."

The proposal goes to the full San Diego City Council for a vote.