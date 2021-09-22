Convicted killer attempts to escape from San Diego hospital

Police say the man may have put on a janitor’s outfit and jumped out a window onto the roof of the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A convicted killer is back in custody after he attempted to escape from a local hospital overnight.

An inmate who is serving a life sentence was brought to Alvarado hospital tried to escape Tuesday night. Police believe he made it onto the roof of the hospital by jumping out of a window.

The inmate is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole on kidnapping and murder charges.

Police believe the man may have changed into a janitorial outfit. After an altercation on the roof of the hospital, police say someone was taken into custody on the roof around 1 AM. Because the search stopped following that, it is believed that the convicted felon was the one taken into custody.

There were shots fired during this altercation, but San Diego PD says they believe this was an accidental discharge on that roof and nobody was hurt.

There are still some details News 8 is still working to confirm. We don’t know why the inmate was in the hospital in the first place. We also don’t know any of the security measures in place while he was there.

