Cooking with Styles: Asian slaw

- 1/2 head Napa cabbage
- 1 cup Red Bell pepper, slice thin
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup Snow peas, sliced
- 1/2 cup Cilantro, course chop
- 1 bunch Green onion, sliced
- 1 Cerrano chili, fine dice
Dressing
- 1/2 cup Rice wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup Canola oil
- 2 tbsp Soy sauce
- 2 tbsp Peanut butter
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp Ginger, fresh grated
- 1 lime juiced
- 1 tbsp Sesame seeds
Start by getting all your ingredients prep before you make your dressing and be sure to keep them chilled in the refrigerator. Combine all the slaw ingredients in large bowl and toss with dressing just before you're ready to serve, the acidity of the dressing will start to break down the vegetables which will lose their crunch.
This is a recipe I copied from a Plate Lunch truck in Oahu, Hawaii. I did a few of my own twists but it's essentially the same, they serve it with fried Spam which I have to say was great with the salty crunch.