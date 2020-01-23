CORONADO, Calif. — Some Coronado residents are raising concerns over a proposed airport plan that would impact local homes. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority says the proposal simply increases safety, but some residents are doubtful.

“It boils down to four main things we look at which are: Safety, air space, noise, and overflight,” said Ralph Redman, a manager in airport planning.

The airport authority released an environmental impact report for the Naval Air Station North Island Draft Land Use Compatibility Plan. The proposed plan would impact 1,000 residential units in Coronado.

If adopted, the plan would impose new development restrictions on properties located in the clear zone and accident potential zones. It would set new limits on height, density, allowable land uses and noise measures.

The environmental report stated there would be significant and unavoidable impacts to land use in the City of Coronado. A written notice from the city encouraged impacted property owners to comment on the environmental report by February 7 by email to alucpcomments@san.org or via physical mail to: SDCRAA, P.O. Box 82776 San Diego, CA 92123.

Redman said the plans are just updated safety guidelines pushed by the state and will still have to be approved by the regional airport authority and then adopted by the city of Coronado.

“It doesn’t impact any existing land uses. Now there are some restrictions on what we call new or non-compatible land uses. For instance, we wouldn’t want a school or a high-rise building to be built right off the end of a runway,” Redman said.

Concern rose on social media in the “Coronado Happenings Facebook page.

User Lyn Collaton wrote:

“We got this proposal from City government in the mail today. Do we really want Lindberg Field in Coronado? More air traffic, even more noise, more jet dust!”

Other residents cited concerns of lower property values and issues with military base security.

“Ultimately this plan will be taken in front of the commission for adoption and the Environmental Impact Report would be certified,” Redman said.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is expected to approve the plan by this Spring. The City of Coronado will decide whether to adopt the plan or not.